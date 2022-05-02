Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.01. 64,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

