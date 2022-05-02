ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Financial Survey

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ZimVie alerts:

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.58 -$95.30 million N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $637.61 million 1.13 -$102.44 million ($0.87) -2.13

ZimVie has higher revenue and earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -16.07% -45.13% -5.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZimVie and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 SmileDirectClub 6 6 1 0 1.62

SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $4.52, indicating a potential upside of 144.14%. Given SmileDirectClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than ZimVie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats ZimVie on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria. It also offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.