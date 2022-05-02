Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.85

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.85 and last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 5381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

