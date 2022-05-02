Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,352 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $40.07. 367,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

