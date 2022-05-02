Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

NYSE HES traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $103.07. 2,005,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.