Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

REGI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,031. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

