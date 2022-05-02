Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after buying an additional 227,498 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

