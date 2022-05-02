Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.42. 3,823,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.