Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,412. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

