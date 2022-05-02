Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,165 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 389,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,205. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.