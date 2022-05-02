Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,401 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

