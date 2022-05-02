Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 55,577 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of PagerDuty worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,382,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,378,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

