Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

