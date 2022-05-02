Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.87. 99,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,339. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

