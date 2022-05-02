Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 39,092 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,643 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,503. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

