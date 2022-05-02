Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.