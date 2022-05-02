Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Patrick Industries worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,742. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

