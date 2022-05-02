Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UFP Industries worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 301,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.