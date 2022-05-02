Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 32,580 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Palomar worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,685. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,341. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.