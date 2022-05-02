Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of PSB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.84. 12,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

