Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,686,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,583,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,371,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,226,000 after buying an additional 109,230 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.84. 884,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,239. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

