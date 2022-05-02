Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

