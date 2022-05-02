Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.10. 21,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

