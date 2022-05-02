Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.09. 796,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

