Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,175 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.73. 997,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,396. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

