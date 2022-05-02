Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of BX traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

