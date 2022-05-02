Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

