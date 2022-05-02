Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

