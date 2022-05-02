Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,420,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,242,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

