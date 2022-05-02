Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

