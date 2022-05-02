Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE DRE traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. 4,859,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

