Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.19. 854,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.62. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.42 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.