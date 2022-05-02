Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 540,793 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Avista by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

