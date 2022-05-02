Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.37. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

