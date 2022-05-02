Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

HCAT stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $16.93. 8,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

