Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $250,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,886.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

