Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

AM remained flat at $$10.27 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 27,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

