Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,137,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

