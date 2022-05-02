Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. 284,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,322. The company has a market capitalization of $953.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

