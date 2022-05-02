Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,381 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 439,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,588. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

