Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 52,160 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,160 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

