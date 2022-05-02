Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.46. 243,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $197.16 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

