Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,815 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDACORP worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

