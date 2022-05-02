Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,677 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 142,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.65. 3,220,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,833. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

