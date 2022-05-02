Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,382,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.