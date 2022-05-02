Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,382,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
