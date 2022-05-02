Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Sell

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.99. 408,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

