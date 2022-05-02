Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

