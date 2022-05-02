Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

WalkMe stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WalkMe by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

