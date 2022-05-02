Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

PAYC traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,599. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $280.96 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 198.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

