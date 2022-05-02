Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,663. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 550,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

